Paving projects will be the focus of Defiance County’s annual highway road and bridge program this year.
More than $3 million in paving projects are planned in 2021 while a few bridge/culvert replacements are in the works as well. Additionally, several roads will be widened slightly, but there is no major project this year.
Perhaps the closest thing to that is what is planned on Weichman Road, along the south bank of the Maumee River in Richland Township.
Erosion there has prompted a cement stabilization project on a stretch of the road. In this process, the old road base will be churned up and reconstituted before the pavement is finished with new asphalt.
The estimated cost is $306,000, according to Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter. The project is out for bid.
A $136,000 grant will help fund the project as well as a $59,000 loan. The remainder will be covered by Richland Township, Schlatter said.
The county will have two main contracts for paving work, both with Gerken Paving, Napoleon.
The largest is $2,573,928, and includes paving covered with county and township funds.
The second contract is $718,895, and also involves county and township roads, but these are on the county’s west end. This project was bid separately in an effort to attract other contractors to the bidding process, according to Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter.
While Gerken did receive the contract for this work, it is being undertaken at a unit price of $73.25 per ton as opposed to $77 per ton for the larger contract.
Below is a list of paving projects planned this year in each township of Defiance County. This does not include numerous areas that will receive only patching. The list includes work on county and township roads:
Adams
• Coressel Road, between Domersville and Adams Ridge roads.
• Jewell Road, between Carpenter Road and U.S. 24. County highway; crews have undertaken widening in this stretch in preparation for paving.
Defiance
• Bowman Road, between Williams Road and Ohio 66.
• Defiance County Landfill drive.
Farmer
• Ridenour Road, between Scott Road and the Williams County line. A cement stabilization project will occur here before the road is paved.
• Openlander Road, between Blosser Road and the Williams County line.
Hicksville
• Fountain Street Road, between Clemmer and Rosedale roads.
• Clemmer Road, turn lane by the county fairgrounds in Hicksville.
• Casebeer-Miller Road, between the Paulding County line and Jericho Road.
Highland
• Wolf Road, between Fruit Ridge Road and the Richland Township line.
• Blanchard Road, between Ohio 15 and Dohoney roads. County highway crews will undertake widening in this stretch in preparation for paving.
• Schubert Road, between the Putnam County line and Ohio 15.
• Steinmaier Road, between Defiance-Ayersville-Pleasant Bend and New Bavaria roads. County highway crews have done some widening in this stretch in preparation for paving.
Mark
• Fountain Street Road, between Breininger and Wonderly roads.
• Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, between Williams Center-Cecil east for approximately one-quarter mile.
• Fountain Street Road, from near 11236 Fountain Street Road east 500 feet.
• Wonderly Road, at the northeast corner of Ohio 18.
• Farmer-Mark Road, between Jericho Road and Ohio 18.
Milford
• Conkle Road, between Ohio 249 and the Williams County line.
• Kramer Road, between Ohio 49 and Cicero Road.
Noble
• Ashpacher Road, between Roehrig Road and Ohio 18.
• Evergreen Drive, between West Rolling Meadows Boulevard and East Rolling Meadows Boulevard.
• Roehrig Road, between Ashpacher and Dowe roads.
• Jewell Road, between Ohio 66 and Carpenter Road.
Richland
• Wolf Road, between Hagy Road and the Highland Township line.
• Standley Road, between Harris Road and the Henry County line.
Tiffin
• Christy Road, between Coressel and Allen roads.
Washington
• Beerbower Road, between U.S. 127 and Ohio 15.
• Defiance-Williams County Line Road, between Flickinger and Glenburg roads.
In several of the aforementioned stretches of road, the paving will occur over areas that are being slightly widened. A separate contract (for $168,150) covers this work.
Roads that are being widened under that contract include:
• Bowman Road, between Williams Road and Ohio 66, from 18 to 20 feet.
• Openlander Road, between Blosser and McCavit Road, from 18 to 22 feet.
• Schubert Road, between Defiance-Paulding County Line Road and Ohio 15, from 16 to 18 feet.
• Clemmer Road at the county fairgrounds in Hicksville, adding six feet on both sides.
Bids for a third paving contract — for work in Brunersburg, Ney and Sherwood — came in at more than 10% of the engineer’s estimate, so this will have to be rebid to comply with Ohio Revised Code provisions.
The paving planned in those communities includes:
• Brunersburg: Market Street, between Ohio 15 and Second Street; Market Street, between Market Street and Haller Road; First Street, between Market Street and Haller Road.
• Ney: Water Street, between Ohio 15 and the township house; Center Street, between Ohio 15 and the alley; an alley west of the bank; and the village park entrance.
• Sherwood: West Vine Street, between Inman and Harrison streets.
In addition to the above plans, Ward Construction, Leipsic, is being employed at a cost of $609,277 to chip/seal various county and township roads. A layer of crushed stone is placed atop liquid asphalt in this process to extend pavement life.
Roads slated for chip/seal treatment include:
Adams
• Gerken Road, between Egler Road and the Henry County line.
• Defiance-Henry County Line Road, between Gerken and Behrens roads.
• Defiance-Henry County Line Road, between Behrens Road and the cul-de-sac.
Defiance
• Singer Road, between Ohio 111 and Hammersmith Road.
• Garman Road, between Harding and Wilhelm roads.
• McCollister Road, between Wilhelm Road and the dead end.
• Wilhelm Road, between Watson and Garman roads.
Delaware
• Coy Road, between Ohio 18 and Lockwood Road.
• Coy Road, between Mud Creek Road and the township line.
• Behnfeldt Road, between Ohio 18 and the township line.
• Flickinger Road, between Ohio 18 and Lockwood Road.
• Rosebrock Road, from Lockwood Road north for 563 feet.
• Mulligans Bluff Road, on the curves between Gipe and Mud Creek roads.
Farmer
• McCavit Road, between Williams Center-Cecil and Openlander roads.
• Williams Center-Cecil Road, between Ohio 249 and Scott Road.
• Wonderly Road, between Huber and Blosser roads.
• Williams Center-Cecil Road, between McCavit Road and Ohio 249.
Hicksville
• Ohio-Indiana Line Road, between the Paulding County line and Ohio 2.
• Jericho Road, between Ohio 249 and Lake Road.
Highland
• Defiance-Putnam County Line Road, between Schubert Road and the Paulding County line.
• Hill Road, between Blanchard and Bowman roads.
• Kinner Road, between the Putnam County line and Mansfield Road.
• North Street, between Watson and Defiance-Ayersville-Pleasant Bend roads.
• Painter Road, between the Putnam County line and Mansfield Road.
• Schatz Road, between Kinner Road and the Henry County line.
• Shindler Road, between Defiance-Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road and the township line.
• Steinmeier Road, between New Bavaria Road and the Henry County line.
Mark
• Breininger Road, between Fountain Street Road and Ohio 18.
• Fountain Street Road, from Breininger Road west 820 feet.
• Scholl Road, between Breininger and Wonderly roads.
• Williams Center-Cecil Road, between Buckskin Road and Ohio 18.
Milford
• Defiance-Williams County Line Road, between Clarksville Road and Ohio 49.
• Beerbower Road, between Hicksville-Edgerton Road and Ohio 49; and between Lake and Cicero roads.
• Seevers Road, between the Ohio-Indiana line and Casebeer-Miller Road; between Hicksville-Edgerton Road and Ohio 49; and between Lake and Cicero roads.
Tiffin
• Gruber Road, between Gares and Christy roads.
Washington
• Bostater Road, between Flickinger and Glenburg roads.
• Flickinger Road, between Scott Road and the Williams County line.
• Gipe Road, between Flickinger and Glenburg roads.
• McCavit Road, between Behnfeldt and Coy roads.
• Motter Road, between Coy and The Bend roads.
• Scott Road, between Behnfeldt Road and U.S. 127.
• Vollmer Road, between Coy and the Ney village
Defiance County highway crews will be undertaking a few bridge projects, this year with one — on Farmer-Mark Road, just south of Ohio 18 — already underway and to be completed soon. Other small bridge or pipe replacements are possible by highway crews this year on Defiance-Williams County Road, east of Mulligans Bluff Road; Lake Road, north of Thiel Road; Seevers Road, west of Casebeer-Miller Road; and Kinner Road, north of Defiance-Putnam County Line Road.
Two additional road-related contracts this year: $180,500.59 for pavement markings and $98,651.89 for crack sealing.
Most of the aforementioned projects and costs are being covered with county and township funds, but Ohio Public Works Commission money is involved in projects on Schubert, Openlander, Conkle, Kramer, Fountain Street, Ridenour and Weichman roads.
