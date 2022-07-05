PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners approved a road resurfacing contract during a recent meeting that calls for more than $3.5 million in work this year.
And they also opened bids on another fiber optic expansion project — this one in Paulding Township.
Those actions highlighted two recent meetings held by commissioners.
The resurfacing-related resolution approves a resurfacing contract with Gerken Paving, Inc., Napoleon, that totals $3,680705.50 for three separate proposals.
Paulding County Engineer Travis McGarvey indicated that the figure can be attributed to inflationary costs as well as a list of projects larger than normal.
Two less expensive bids (proposals one and two) of $348,838 and $334,274 were offered, respectively. Both were under the engineer’s estimate.
Proposal one calls for paving:
• County Road 133, between Road 111 and Ohio 111.
Proposal two specifies paving on portions of the following four roads:
• Township Road 156, between County Road 111 and Township Road 137.
• Township Road 33, between Township Road 94 and Ohio 613.
• Township Road 60, between Oho 49 and Township Road 47.
• Township Road 60, between Township Road 49 and County Road 55.
The main asphalt paving proposal is $2,997,593.50 while the engineer’s estimate was $2,974,887. This proposal calls for paving on 15 stretches of the following roads:
• County Road 43, in the elbow-shape area that connects in two places to County Road 424 near Antwerp.
• County Road 45, between roads 204 and 8.
• County Road 85, between County Road 230 and Township Road 8.
• County Road 107, between Township Road 12 and Ohio 114.
• County Road 131, between county roads 138 and 146.
• County Road 171, between County Road 177 and Ohio 66.
• County Road 1, between Township Road 12 and Ohio 500.
• County Road 24, between Ohio 49 and Township Road 49.
• County Road 133, between Ohio 111 and Township Road 8.
• County Road 192, between Ohio 49 and County Road 45.
• Township Road 140, between County Road 209 and Township Road 263.
• Township Road 69, from County Road 180 to its end.
• Township Road 203, between Township Road 12 and Township Road 32.
• Township Road 51, between county roads 106 and 124.
In another matter, commissioners opened bids on the construction of new fiber optic in Paulding Township.
Only one bidder (QualStar Communications, Inc./dba MetaCOM) offered a quote. The Defiance company’s bid totaled $507,877.
MetaCOM will contribute $301,307.92 while Paulding Township — utilizing American Rescue Plan Act funds through Paulding commissioners — will provide $206.569.08.
The bid will be reviewed before a contract is awarded.
The project is one of several broadband expansion projects in Paulding County.
In other business, commissioners:
• passed two separate resolutions increasing or amending the 2022 budget with an additional $16,000 in salaries/fringes for Paulding County Family and Children First Council and $16,633.15 for sheriff’s office fuel.
• approved a resolution modifying the 2022 county budget by transferring $18,518.44 in wind and solar funds.
• passed a resolution amending the 2022 budget. Most of this ($19,398.75) is for a TCAP grant/local jail confinement.
• received a monthly update from Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey and the office’s manager, Kristen Schilt. She reported that business displays at the county fair last month went well as did a recent teacher “boot camp.”
• met with the county’s maintenance director, Tim Yenser, for his weekly update.
