With dozens of votes still uncounted, much remains to be decided in Defiance County’s Republican Party primary for one county commissioner seat.
When the votes were counted Tuesday by the county board of elections for the primary that was postponed from March 17, David Kern was on top among four candidates. He tallied 1,526 votes, followed by Patty Schafer with 1,502, Otto Nicely with 1,110 and Joe Schindler with 406.
They are seeking the GOP nomination in the commissioner seat now held by Gary Plotts, who was defeated Tuesday by incumbent Doug Engel in the Republican primary for sheriff. The ultimate winner will face Diane Mayer in the November election for a four-year term beginning in January.
But while Kern is the leader in the four-way race, the outcome is too close to call because some 242 Republican ballots remain to be counted, according to the Defiance County Board of Elections.
This includes 164 ballots that hadn’t arrived in the mail in time to be counted in Tuesday’s total and 78 provisional ballots.
Those that haven’t arrived in the mail yet must be postmarked April 27, and must get to the board of elections by May 8 to be counted.
The provisionals represent those voters who had to use a special ballot because there was some concern about their registration. For example, they might have moved since the last election without registering a new address.
The provisionals are being researched by officials, and will be added to the final count — along with the ballots still arriving in the mail — at the board of elections’ certification meeting on May 12.
Board of elections Director Tonya Wichman said the procedure for the provisionals and mail-in (absentee) ballots is no different than in past elections. Absentee ballots still had a 10-day window to arrive in the mail, she noted, although there are more of them this time.
While the board of elections office is administered by a director and deputy director, a four-member elections board — consisting of two Democrats and two Republicans — certifies the election results and makes them “official.” At present Tuesday’s election results are considered “unofficial.”
As the commissioner’s race is close, the “official” total might not quite decide things either.
If the candidates are tied, for example, a coin toss or name drawn from a box would decide the winner. Perhaps more likely is a scenario requiring an automatic recount.
In that case, the difference between the top two candidates would need to be less than one-half percent of the total votes cast in the election. As it stands, that figures to be about 23 votes, according to Wichman.
An automatic recount would utilize 5% of the total votes, and if there is no change, the recount can end.
