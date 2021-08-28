Hot temperatures and sunny skis greeted participants and spectators Saturday during the Maumee Valley Car Club's (MVCC) 37th annual show in downtown Defiance.
Vehicles were stationed on Clinton Street between Second and Fifth streets, but the turnout was considerably lighter than last year's show when 234 were registered and 250 were on display. This year's registered total was 154, according to MVCC's treasurer, Christy Feeney.
The sun and heat — temperatures were forecast to top 90 degrees Saturday — were believed to be factors in keeping the turnout down.
"Heat definitely, because we don't have some of our regulars even here," said Feeney. "So we're minus about 100 cars. You can't control that. I wouldn't want to be out in this heat either if I didn't have to be."
Still, Saturday's show offered a little bit of everything with several entries more than 70 years old, many from the "muscle car era" (during the late 1960s and early 1970s) and models built within the last four decades, including a variety of Corvettes. A number of motorcycles also were on display.
Some of the same vehicles returned to the event this year along with their owners.
One of the founding members of the host car club — Don Dunbar of Defiance — was on hand, and again entered his souped-up Monte Carlo Super Sport. But he mostly came for another year to interact with people.
"I hardly look at the cars anymore, I love the people," said Dunbar, 79. "I've seen every car that ever was. I go to a car show and there's three cars I've never seen before, and I look at them, then my day's over — other than I just love the people. The car people are just absolutely awesome. They are a family. And that's a big draw for me at my age. Now, younger guys getting into this, it's a little bit more about getting trophies and things like that."
One of the younger participants was Glenn Ward of Defiance, with his light green 2015 Dodge Challenger. The model again has been part of the Dodge lineup for more than 10 years, and its appearance harkens back to the Challenger's first generation (1970-74) when it was a significant player in the muscle car era.
Ward said he bought the car used several years ago because of the "good old-fashioned American muscle" look.
"They (Dodge) kept it the same ...," he observed.
Ward was attending his third Defiance show and said he goes to many shows.
"I try to go all over," he said.
One of the new entries in this year's show was a mist blue 1965 Pontiac GTO belonging to Cecil Buehrer of Wauseon.
He said he purchased the car in restored shape about a year ago from an owner in New Hampshire — his son helping him locate it — because it's the same type of vehicle he owned when he was a much younger man at age 20.
The car has 104,000 miles on the odometer, he explained, and he's only added a limited number since buying it. But he does drive the car here and there, and drove it from Wauseon to Defiance for Saturday's show.
"I shouldn't, but I drive it to the grocery store," he said. "I just love driving it. I did back in the day too."
Also from Fulton County came Dave Ball with a blue 2003 Mustang Roush and its powerful 4.6-liter engine. The Swanton resident has been a Mustang aficionado for years, telling The Crescent-News that decades ago he owned a 1970 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.
He bought his Mustang Roush near Toledo just a couple months ago. Asked how fast the car is, he answered with a chuckle, "too fast."
Ball has been taking the car to shows for fun.
"I just go for fun," he said. "I don't care about winning anything."
This was Ball's first trip to Defiance's show.
"I was kind of lost because this is the first time I've ever been uptown here," he said.
Among the show's older entries was an immaculate 1947 silver Chevrolet 3100 pickup owned by Robert Cramer of Paulding.
"I learned how to drive a truck like this when I was a kid, my dad had one," said Cramer. "I always wanted one. ... I had it two years before I did anything with it."
Cramer said he bought the vehicle in 2005 in Piqua, just north of Dayton, and rebuilt the pickup from the ground up with some help, making some modifications. For example, the vehicle has a Chevrolet S-10 frame from the mid 1990s, disc brakes and power steering.
As such, the vehicle was entered in the "modified trucks" class (where it scored the most points).
But from the outside, the pickup looks like a throwback to yesteryear.
"I tried to keep it as original as much as I could," he said.
Some cars were displayed with information telling their stories.
For example, photos showing the "before" condition of a fully restored yellow 1972 Dodge Challenger with a black hardtop owned by Mike and Karen Esterline of Montpelier were attached to the vehicle's engine compartment. Considerable decay was apparent in the photos before the car's restoration was undertaken.
Meanwhile, a 1968 Triumph TR250 — a small British-made sports car — came with a single sheet of information attached to its radio antenna, telling the model's story. It noted that the TR250 was produced in one single year (1968) as a "transition model between the TR4 and the TR6."
The car displayed during Saturday's show is owned by Doug and Barb Bohs of Fort Wayne.
