More than 100 graduates of Defiance College received their diplomas during baccalaureate and commencement ceremonies Saturday at the Karl H. Weaner Community Center.
The ceremony represented a return to tradition for DC in the walk of the coronavirus pandemic measures. Two years ago, the ceremony was held virtually, and last year it was held at the college’s football stadium to ensure social distancing.
Saturday it was back to the place that has served as the commencement venue for DC graduations in past years.
“The ceremony went extremely well,” commented Defiance College’s president, Dr. Richanne Mankey. “Obviously people were excited to be in person to celebrate this landmark accomplishment and this was a class that arrived just before the pandemic hit ... . They spent two years of their four years in the midst of a pandemic ,and we were in person for all but one semester, but their engagement was different because of COVID protocols.”
“They are excited about embarking on the world and going to graduate school, and we look forward to hearing what success they have and report back,” Mankey added.
The commencement address was delivered by Michael D. Miller, a 1975 DC gradate and the college’s board of trustees chairman. A business administration and accounting major at DC, Miller sent on to a long career in the insurance industry, serving 32 years with Nationwide in Columbus and 11 more as president of Scottsdale (Ariz.) Insurance, where he and his family live.
“He told some stories that I think inspired some students that his journey was personal to them as they enter the workforce,” said Mankey of Miller’s address.
Mankey provided words about making a difference “in your piece of the world, no matter how big or small your piece of the world is,” she explained.
The commencement also included the awarding of the college’s highest honors — the bronze Pilgrim Award to a graduating senior “who exemplifies the character traits of reliance and self pride in work, courage in conscience, strength in education and faith in God” and the silver Pilgrim Award to a citizen or alumni who demonstrates the same qualities.
This year’s honorees were Kaitlyn Keefer of Neapolis (Lucas County) and Tim Binkley of Berea, Ky., a 1985 Defiance College graduate.
Meanwhile, DC graduate Dr. Holli Seabury was awarded an honorary degree while five college retirees were recognized as well. Dr. Deborah Dalke, Dr. Mary Catherine Harper and Dr. Marian Plant became 2020 Emeritae while Dr. Jo Ann Burkhardt and Dr. Fred Coulter became 2022 Emerita and Emeritus, respectively.
The list of graduates who received their degrees Saturday includes:
Bachelor of Arts
Amber Baldwin, Defiance, Magna Cum Laude; Mackenzie Benham, Marshall, Mich., Magna Cum Laude; Cortez Bradley, Cleveland; Elmer Maurice Brewer, Frayser, Tenn.; Justin Caballero, Tampa, Fla.; Gordon Campbell III, Bryan, Cum Laude; Matthew Cline, Fostoria, Magna Cum Laude; Jacob Cook, Decatur, Ind.; Gabriel Scott Curell, Lapeer, Mich., Summa Cum Laude; Taylor Day, West Mansfield, Cum Laude; Nathan Dull, Ypsilanti, Mich.; Kendall Duval, Blissfield, Mich.; Ethan Harris, Fort Wayne, Cum Laude; Chad Haven, Defiance; Jeremy Jimenez, Cape Coral, Fla.; April Johnson, Defiance, Magna Cum Laude; Jennifer Kaffenbarger, Lewistown, Magna Cum Laude; Hailey Krawczyk, Sylvania; Nicholas Minshall, Pittsburgh, Pa., Cum Laude; Quantrez Pittman, Detroit, Mich.; Robert Richmond, McClure, Cum Laude; Kelsie Jonelle Shafer, West Alexandria, Magna Cum Laude, Amin Shaheed, Fayetteville, Ga.; Matthew Stefan, Xenia; Lynne Marie Stuckey, Archbold; Cole Woods, Defiance; and Seth Yenser, Payne, Magna Cum Laude.
Bachelor of Science
David Amador-Miller, Adrian, Mich.; Tyler Andrew, Indianapolis, Ind.; Maddison Baacke, Fremont; Sofia Barajas, Wauseon; Mackenzie Benham, Marshall, Mich., Magna Cum Laude; Kaitlyn Borgelt, Defiance, Cum Laude; Elmer Maurice Brewer, Frayser, Tenn.; Caitlin Marie Brinegar, Fayette; Madalyn Brown, Toledo; Nathan Dull, Ypsilanti, Mich.; Kaylee Dunkle, Canal Winchester, Magna Cum Laude; Dominic Fannin, Wakeman; Natalie Rose Ferguson-Schuerman, Pemberville; Briawna Faith Francis, Indianapolis, Ind., Summa Cum Laude; Hali Geraci, Springboro, Magna Cum Laude; Michaela Jeanai’ Lyvonne Gilliam, Indianapolis, Ind.; Brendan Pierce Good, Paulding; Colton Hines, Ansonia, OH, Magna Cum Laude; Kalin Hubble, Anderson, Ind., Cum Laude; Nathan Kaffenbarger, DeGraff, Cum Laude; Alexis Kiessling, Defiance, Magna Cum Laude; Anthony Kostecki, Pataskala; Hailey Krawczyk, Sylvania; Malique Derronte Lawson, Washington, D.C.; Dia Lee, Cincinnati; Jessica Lynt, Fort Atkinson, Wis., Summa Cum Laude; Ryan McLaughlin, Naperville, Ill.; Shelby Mercer, Canton; Morgan Minic, Sherwood, Cum Laude; Brett Moravec, Fort Wayne; Mason Morris, Grove City; Jennifer Nashalsky, Galloway, Cum Laude; Juan Carlos Olvera, West Lafayette, Ind.; Robyn Otey, Sylvania; Nicholas Pepple, Hicksville, Cum Laude; Felesia Annastacia Peterkin-Campbell, St. Mary, Jamaica; Dakota Pohlman, Marysville; Fallon Faye-Marilyn Radcliffe, Defiance; Cole Recker, Monument, Colo.; Samantha Sayler, Defiance; Nat Shingler, Huntingdon, Pa.; Katelyn Smith, Edgerton; Nysha Speed, Mount Clemens, Mich., Magna Cum Laude; Chase Stiner, Danville, Ill.; Samuel Stofferahn, Galloway; Breetta Strauss, Hillsdale, Mich.; Daniel Tomalak, Tecumseh, Mich.; Amanda Vasko, Metamora; Alexander Wallen, Defiance, Summa Cum Laude; Cassidy Weiss, Richmond, Ind., Cum Laude; Kendra Wellman, Defiance; Brianna Wheeler, Sturgis, Mich.; and Morgan Zang, Cincinnati.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kaitlyn Keefer, Neapolis; Katrina King, Defiance; Keshia Shoup, Montpelier; Makenzie Wilson, Haskins.
Master of Arts in Education
Samantha Fleming, Van Wert; Megan Gearhart, Montpelier; Jason Hale, Greenwich; Kaitlyn Kuhn, Celina; Megan Reichert, Attica; Katie Thiel, Antwerp.
Master of Business Administration
Michael Oluwaseyi Oladokun Beidleman, Washington, D.C.; Taylor Biggs-Specht, Cincinnati; Noah Blosser, Wauseon; Joshua Cooney, Ludington, Mich.; Riley Driscoll, Peabody, Mass.; Bailee Kodash, Hiram; Brooke Lyczek, Cranberry Township, Pa.; Chandler Minnard, Carroll; Delaney Monnin, Defiance; Alex Moore, Plain City Michael Reese, Constantine, Mich.; Jacob Rygula, Midlothian, Ill.; Nick Stifel, Cincinnati; Lucas Thomeier, Wickliffe; and Alex Weaver, Archbold.
Associate of Arts
Jonah Schlegel, Defiance; Terry Williams II, Virginia Beach, Va.
Graduates who received awards at DC’s honors convocation were asked to stand during Saturday’s ceremony and attention was drawn to those graduating seniors who achieved certain GPA levels.
