Elections officials in three area counties (Defiance, Henry and Paulding) have processed more than 10,000 ballot applications during the past three weeks.
The applications are necessary for voters who hadn’t cast ballots before the original March 17 primary date, and planned to participate in the new April 28 election. The election was postponed from March 17, and will be undertaken by absentee ballot only with no polling stations due to the coronavirus situation.
Defiance County, with approximately 25,000 registered voters, led the three counties with 4,600 ballot applications processed through Wednesday, according to Defiance County Board of Elections Deputy Director Kim Smith. This is in addition to some 2,500 to 2,600 voters who cast ballots before March 17, she noted.
“It’s been busy, definitely — a lot of phone calls and processing a lot of paperwork,” she said early Thursday afternoon. “We’ve had to have our full staff back in the office. We’ve been able to get those processed the day they arrived. We are all caught up. We’ve had a decrease this week in the numbers of applications and the number of phone calls we’ve been getting. The past two weeks (prior to this week) were very, very busy.”
Those who haven’t requested a ballot application must do so by noon Saturday.
Ballots must be returned to the board of elections dropbox outside its office at 1300 E. Second St. in Defiance before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, or postmarked by Monday (April 27) if sent in the mail. Smith encourages those who requested their applications late to use the dropbox.
Tuesday is considered “election day,” although not in the traditional sense with polling stations. However, the end of balloting (7:30 p.m.) will remain the same.
Thereafter, elections officials will begin counting the ballots, but Smith noted they will issue no intermediary results before the final count is released Tuesday night. Instead, only one final, unofficial count will be released by the board of elections.
The county’s four-member elections board will meet on May 12 to certify the results, thereby making them “official.”
The date is four days after the deadline passes for receiving absentee ballots in the mail (May 8).
Like Defiance County, officials in Henry and Paulding counties have been busy processing applications as well.
As of Thursday, Paulding County handled 2,861 applications, according to elections officials.
Previous to March 17, 854 persons cast ballots in Paulding County, which has just over 12,000 registered voters.
In Henry County, about 2,800 ballot applications have been processed through Wednesday, according to Henry County Board of Elections Director Mary Detmer, while 986 cast ballots before March 17.
“Voters need to make sure they are completing the application correctly by providing their political party among the other required pieces of information,” Detmer stated. “It is extremely helpful to provide a working phone number so we can contact them quickly if we have a question.”
The county has just over 19,000 registered voters.
Henry and Paulding counties’ election boards plan to meet on May 12 to certify the election results.
