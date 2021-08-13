NAPOLEON — As the Henry County Fair opened Thursday, organizers of an effort to raise funds for a large fairgrounds arena have announced that cash donations and pledges have topped $1.1 million.
According to a press release issued Thursday by the Henry County Chamber of Commerce, the Henry County Ag Improvement Association (HCAIA) hopes the project can be completed by the 170th Henry County Fair in 2023.
In concert with The Henry County Agricultural Society (senior fair board), HCAIA kicked off a fundraising campaign on May 24 following a leadership assessment/feasibility study. The study indicated widespread interest in a community event center at the fairgrounds.
Recently, the HCAIA has received a showing of community support for the project through the Henry County commissioners — who made a $250,000 contribution — and a recent influx of cash and pledges totaling over $1.1 million. The fundraising goal is $2.5 million.
“We are not making this gift to the fair or the ag improvement association, this gift is for a building that will serve all of Henry County,” said Bill Wendt, president of Henry County Bank, which pledged a donation for the show arena last month.
The fundraising campaign is chaired by Dr. Doug Burgei and Lynn Geitgey.
The senior fair board voted for the building — measuring 125 by 350 feet with more than 43,000 square-feet — to be located in the Northeast corner of the fairgrounds, east of the existing horse barn.
During construction, the existing show arena and cattle, swine, sheep and goat barns will be torn down with the space reconfigured to accommodate parking and camping spots. The fair board will designate the reassigned camping spaces, but the HCAIA and fair board anticipate an increase in spaces.
According to the Chamber’s press release, the goal is to break ground on a new facility following the 2022 fair.
At slightly more than one acre, the cement-floored, open-floor plan building will have the capacity to host meetings, conventions and trade shows in addition to traditional agricultural events. The versatility of the building will allow various events to be hosted year-round, bringing event guests to Napoleon and a new income stream for the fairgrounds.
“The economic development that we believe this type of construction will bring to our community is one of the reasons that prompted us to donate,” said Ben Elchinger, one of the project’s early donors. “The prospect of hosting regional or national events in Napoleon excites our family and investing in the future of the 4-H program, and the Henry County Fair is something we believe in wholeheartedly.”
Next steps include finalizing the building design, selecting a contractor and working with local elected officials to obtain any state funds available.
The HCAIA is manning a booth in the Ag Hall to provide up-to-date drawings, naming opportunities and pledge cards, and to discuss the project. More information on the project also is available at henrycountyag.com.
