LIBERTY CENTER — More information has been released by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office concerning a weather-related, eight-vehicle crash that occurred last week on U.S. 24 southwest of here and seriously injured two persons.
The crash occurred at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 24, two miles west of Ohio 109, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office which handled the crash.
John Rivers, 50, 205 Bassard Drive, Defiance, sustained “suspected serious injury,” according to the crash report. He was taken by Delta Rescue to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon.
He was the driver of one of the seven trucks involved in the crash, a 2017 Kenworth owned by AG Trucking Inc., Goshen, Ind.
Also seriously injured was Tawfik Alomari, 37, Garden City, Mich., who was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Toledo Hospital, according to the crash report.
He was the driver of a 2007 Freightliner belonging to Ram Delivery Inc., Dearborn Heights, Mich.
The crash report noted two other “possible” injuries — to Silvjo Malaj, 29, Garden City, Mich., driver of a 2013 Volvo semi; and Kevin Schroder, 31, Pioneer, driver of a 2018 Freightliner. Neither were transported from the scene with injuries.
The crash report indicated that Malaj’s westbound semi had jacknifed when it slid on a slippery overpass, setting off a chain reaction involving seven other westbound vehicles.
Malaj’s semi collided with a westbound 2020 Freightliner tractor trailer driven by Jamie Martin, 53, Chattanooga, Tenn. The two trucks sideswiped and struck a guardrail and came to the rest in the median, the crash report explained.
Alomari told authorities he tried to slow down for the jackknifed semi when he was struck by Schroder’s straight truck, which overturned and spilled a load of wet clay.
Rivers also informed law enforcement he slowed his semi for the scene when he was struck by a semi driven by Michael Moore, 49, Cardington.
Vehicle seven — a 2021 Freightliner tractor trailer driven by Eric Morgan, 26, Monroe, Mich. — also was slowing for the crash scene when it was struck by an SUV driven by Daniel Hepp, 53, Ann Arbor, Mich., according to the report.
The crashes occurred on wet, slushy roads with snow falling “at or near the time of the crash,” the report noted.
Although the report explained in great detail the sequence of events, it added that “if additional information or evidence becomes available, the investigation of this traffic crash will be revised as necessary to consider all information available.”
Authorities closed U.S. 24’s two westbound lanes for more than seven hours as the scene was processed and wreckage removed. According to one person who passed through the area hours after the crash, two semi trailers — in addition to the aforementioned straight truck — had spilled their contents.
