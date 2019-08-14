NAPOLEON — Several more winners have been announced at the Henry County Fair. Fair winners include:
Rabbits
Madison Moore, first place senior showmanship, reserve champion mini lop, reserve champion lion head, second place outstanding livestock exhibitor senior; Elyse McMaster, second place senior showmanship, reserve champion Dutch, first place outstanding senior livestock project exhibitor; Reagan Beilharz, first place intermediate showmanship, first place intermediate outstanding livestock exhibitor; Theresa Taylor, second place intermediate showmanship; Isabell Hill, first place junior showmanship; Kelsey Schwiebert, second place junior showmanship, second place outstanding junior livestock exhibitor; Lexie Miller, first place beginner showmanship, first place beginner outstanding livestock exhibitor; Natalie Cavanaugh, second place beginner showmanship, reserve champion mini rex, first place beginner outstanding livestock exhibitor; Karmen Chaffee, champion and reserve champion Netherland dwarf, reserve champion mini satin, champion overall 4 class rabbit, champion New Zealand, champion overall 6-class rabbit, best in show; Brice Prigge, champion mini rex, reserve champion 4 class rabbit, first place outstanding senior livestock exhibitor; Delany Barnes, champion Dutch; Betsey Meyers, champion mini lop; Madison Moore, reserve champion mini lop, reserve champion lion head, second place outstanding senior livestock exhibitor; Rachel Inverson, champion Havana; Eva Swary, reserve champion Havana; Jayden Helmke, champion dwarf hotot; Logan Miller, champion Holland lop, first place intermediate outstanding livestock exhibitor; Alexandra Armey, reserve champion Holland lop; Nathan Miller, champion and reserve champion Jersey wooley.
Jenna Oberhaus, champion Polish; Trent Gibson, reserve champion Polish; Madeline Bailey, champion lions head; Blake Reimund, champion mini satin; Kristen Weirauch, champion and reserve champion Californian, champion doe and litter 6 class; reserve champion overall doe and litter; Aubrey Pennington, reserve champion doe and litter 6 class; Eddie Garcia, reserve champion New Zealand; Jordan Arps, champion silver fox, reserve champion 6 class rabbit; James Howe, reserve champion silver fox; Preston Miller, champion doe and litter 4 class, champion overall doe and litter; Cassandra Parsons, reserve champion doe and litter 4 class; Brock Ranzau, champion single roaster; Sara Bok, reserve champion single roaster; Grace Swary, champion pen of 3 market rabbits; Laura Pahl, reserve champion pen of 3 market rabbits; Rachel Iverson, second place outstanding intermediate livestock exhibitor; Elliot McMaster, first place outstanding junior livestock exhibitor; and Aubree Hurst, second place beginner outstanding livestock exhibitor.
Swine
Abigail Carpenter, first place senior showmanship, first place outstanding livestock exhibitor senior; Sami Graber, second place senior showmanship, second place outstanding livestock exhibitor senior; Kaity Schnitkey, first place intermediate showmanship; Payton Shepard, second place intermediate showmanship, second place class 3 middle-weight hog; Lauren Giesige, first place junior showmanship, first place class 3 light-weight hog, first place junior outstanding livestock exhibitor; Tyler McDougle, second place junior showmanship, first place March gilts, first place class 4 light-weight hog, champion lightweight market hog, second place junior outstanding livestock exhibitor, champion Henry County bred and fed market hog, champion market hog; Kinsey Kinder, first place beginner showmanship, first place class 2 heavy-weight hog, reserve champion heavyweight market hog, first place beginner outstanding livestock exhibitor; Liam Behnfeldt, second place beginner showmanship, second place beginner outstanding livestock exhibitor, second place class 2 middle-weight hog; Grace Wenzinger, first place January gilts, first place class 3 middle-weight hog, reserve champion middle-weight hog, reserve champion Henry County bred and fed hog; Cody McDougle, second place January gilts, second place class 2 heavy-weight hogs, first place intermediate outstanding livestock exhibitor.
Kaelyn Kinnan, first place February gilts, champion breeding gilt, second place class 1 heavy-weight hog; Jonah Wenzinger, second place February gilts, reserve champion breeding gilt, second place class 2 lightweight hog; Brooklyn Behnfeldt, first place class 1 lightweight hog; Aiden Pullen, second place class 1 lightweight hog; Kaylen Behnfeldt, first place class 2 lightweight hog, reserve champion lightweight hog; Maddox Oyer, second place class 3 lightweight hog; Brock Bockelman, second place class 4 light-weight hog; Addison Tietje, first place class 1 middleweight hog; Ruth Wenzinger, second place class 1 middleweight hog; Zane Behnfeldt, first place class 2 middleweight hog, champion middleweight hog, reserve champion market hog; Kennedy Rettig, first place class 1 heavyweight hog, champion heavyweight hog; and Kennedy Perry, second place intermediate outstanding livestock exhibitor.
Horse draft & driving
Megan Heuerman, second place draft showmanship horse/pony; Cody Heuerman, first place draft horsemanship, first place driving draft horse, first place driving reinsmanship draft horse/pony, first place driven trail draft horse/pony; and Tyler Heuerman, first place ground driving light horse/pony, first place driving light horse/pony, first place driving reinsmanship light horse/pony and first place driven trail light horse/pony.
Horse English/jumping
Amanda Wiemken, first place senior English showmanship, first place senior English equitation; Ashton Snow, second place senior English showmanship, second place pony English equitation, first place hunter under saddle senior; Madelynn Heuerman, second place senior hunter under saddle; Katie Gerken, first place junior English showmanship, first place pony English showmanship, first place junior English equitation, first place junior hunter under saddle, first place pony hunter under saddle; Paige Knipp, second place pony English showmanship, first place pony English equitation, second place pony hunter under saddle; Joslyn Mohring, second place junior English showmanship, second place junior hunter under saddle; Madelyn Sattler, first place first-year English showmanship; Tyler Heuerman, second place first-year English showmanship, second place first-year English equitation, first place first-year hunter under saddle; Audrey Sonnenberg, second place senior English equitation; Haley Schwiebert, second place junior English equitation; Ryli Rohrs, first place first-year English equitation, second place first-year hunter under saddle; Mia Badenhop, first place crossrails 9-18, first place hunter hack 9-18, first place low working hunter 9-18, first place equitation over fences 9-18, first place small equine jumper in hand and first place small equine hunter; and Kaity Schnitkey, second place small equine jumper in hand.
Horse performance
Madelynn Heuerman, first place senior showmanship, first place senior trail; Amanda Wiemken, second place senior showmanship, first place senior Western horsemanship, second place senior trail, first place senior Western pleasure; Joslyn Mohring, first place junior showmanship, second place trail in hand; Katie Gerken, second place junior showmanship, first place junior Western horsemanship, second place junior Western pleasure, second place pony Western pleasure, first place pony trail, second place junior trail, second place Western riding; Paige Knipp, first place pony showmanship, second place pony Western horsemanship, showman of showmen run-off winner, second place pony trail, first place pony Western pleasure, second place reining; Ashton Snow, second place pony showmanship, first place pony Western horsemanship, second place senior Western horsemanship, second place senior Western pleasure, first place pony Western horsemanship; Garrett Hoepf, first place contestor's showmanship; Maryn Findling, second place contestor's showmanship, second place ranch riding; Ashley Wachtman, first place first-year showmanship; Maya Mason, second place first-year showmanship; Audrey Sonnenberg, first place Western riding; Haley Schwiebert, second place junior Western horsemanship, first place junior Western pleasure, first place reining, first place junior trail.
Tyler Heuerman, first place first trail; Claira Kirkendall, second place first trail, second place first-year Western pleasure; Micah Bok, first place first-year Western horsemanship; Madelyn Sattler, second place first-year Western horsemanship, first place first-year Western pleasure; Paige Bartels, first place trail in hand; Mia Badenhop, first place ranch riding, second place ranch pleasure; and Chase Hoepf, first place ranch pleasure.
