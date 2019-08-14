Rabbit show winners 2
Peter Greer/C-N Photo

Additional rabbit show winners at the Henry County Fair included, front row, from left: Reagan Beilharz, first place intermediate showmanship, first place overall livestock project exhibitor, third place mini-rex; Laura Pahl, reserve grand champion pen of three; and Kameryn Chaffee, grand champion six class, grand champion New Zealand, reserve grand champion mini-satin, third place outstanding livestock project exhibitor. Back row, from left: Preston Miller, grand champion doe and litter; Brock Ranzau, grand champion single roaster; Elizabeth Hill, first place junior showmanship; and Kirsten Weirauch, grand champion doe and litter.

