Additional state funding help may be coming for the repair of a failing road in Defiance.
An extra $175,000 through the state for the Ginter Road repair project — planned in 2023 — was noted by Defiance County County Engineer during his weekly update at county commissioners’ Monday session.
Ginter Road is split between the City of Defiance and Defiance Township, and is slated for repair in 2023 with a $300,000 Ohio Public Works Commission grant already on its way, according to Schlatter. An $175,000 from the Ohio Department of Transportation — part of an $8 million statewide pot specifically for townships — may be added to that, he indicated.
The project’s estimated cost is $600,000 with funds not provided by grants to be covered by the city and township.
Portions of Ginter Road — which runs from South Jefferson to Carter Road near Camp Lakota Boy Scout camp — have been in poor condition for some time.
On another front, Schlatter said funds from the state will be going to the area’s rural transportation organization (RTPO) which involves several counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Williams). Funds granted to the organization are used for road projects and administered through the Defiance-based Maumee Valley Planning Organization.
Schlatter indicated that approximately $360,000 might be granted to the area’s RTPO while its board will have to decide what project or projects are funded.
He had mentioned several during commissioners’ meeting as possibilities, including the construction of a U.S. 24 interchange at Henry County Road 17D (which would affect Banner School Road and others) as well as overpass construction on U.S. 24 at Independence Road.
Schlatter also provided his monthly recap for the county landfill on Canal Road, which he manages.
He noted that February’s numbers ($398,726.64 in sales) represented a record for the month. The February figure compares to $300,035.74 in February 2021.
Too, he reported that the landfill took in $25,000 more than expenses in February, but this was down from $250,000 in January. Reasons include a final $85,000 payment on new landfill construction and a $50,000 late payment from a landfill customer (since paid).
Keeping with a related topic, Schlatter reported that a methane gas monitoring well near the landfill’s office building has registered a 5% level, which is at the threshold requiring Ohio EPA attention. This requires weekly monitoring.
Schlatter speculated that the recent freeze/thaw cycle contributed to the reading, noting that this was the first such reading in some 20 years.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• opened bids with Ken Maag of Poggemeyer Design Group on a water valve replacement project for the Village of Hicksville. Bids were received from Rupp Rosebrock, $146,077; Bryan Excavating, Inc., $140,310; and Dangler Excavating, $123,000 while the engineer’s estimate was $145,000. Commissioners, who will award a contract at a later date, are involved because the project involves community development block grant funds.
• chose an option for designating the use of American Rescue Plan Act money provided by the federal government. This allows the county to use up to $10 million in ARPA money for “government services” to make up for lost revenue during the coronavirus situation. The county’s ARPA allocation is $7.39 million.
• received a quarterly update from the county’s EMA director, Julie Rittenhouse.
