HICKSVILLE — More junior fair winners have been announced from the Defiance County Fair. Winners include:
Horses
Kaley Craft, first place production halter, first place grooming 9-13, first place ranch pleasure 9-13, first place ground roping; Aubryn Viers, first place grooming 14-19, first place Western showmanship, reserve champion of champion showmanship, first place Western pleasure, first place Western riding; Kenley Burroughs, first place grooming first year, first place first year walk/trot, first place Western horsemanship first year; Rosalie May, first place pony Western showmanship, first place Western horsemanship pony, first place Western pleasure pony; Gretchen Tipton, first place Gymkhana showmanship;
Molly Crall, first place English showmanship, champion of champion showmanship, first place English equitation, first place hunter under saddle, reserve champion of champion horsemanship; Lauren Speiser, first place small equine showmanship, first place small equine driving trail; Amelia Hearne, first place showmanship first year; Emily Wentland, first place hunter hack over fences, first place green working hunter, first place walk trot English; Malorie Zachrich, first place Western horsemanship 14-19, first place trail, first place pleasure driving; Lillianne Sheets, first place Western horsemanship 9-13; Caleb Zachrich, first place ranch pleasure 14-19, champion of champion horsemanship, first place barrels 14-19, first place stakes race 14-19, first place keyhole race 14-19, first place pole bending 14-19, first place flags, first place cones and barrels 14-19, champion of champion contesting;
Kameron Schindler, first place ranch pleasure first year, first place trail first year, first place stakes race first year, first place keyhole race first year, first place pole bending first year, first place speed and control first year, first place cones and barrels first year; Natalie Timbrook, first place trail in hand, first place small equine hunt in hand, first place small equine jumpers; Josh Kwiatkowski, first place pleasure driving draft, first place driving reinsmanship draft; Gracie Kwiatkowski, first place barrels 9-13, first place stakes race 9-13, first place keyhole race 9-13, first place pole bending 9-13, first place speed and control 9-13, reserve champion of champions contesting; Bradley Crowl, first place barrels first year; and Makenzie Modert, first place speed and control 14-19.
Dogs
Emily Wentland, first place free style, first place trick dog novice, first place trick dog advanced, first place rally intermediate B, first place rally excellent B, first place agility on lead, first place agility off lead, first place senior showmanship B, first place novice B, first place open A; Olivia Zeedyk, first place rally novice A, first place beginner novice A; Josie Maag, first place rally novice B, first place beginner novice B; and Desirae Carroll, first place pre-novice.
Dairy
Cheyenne Zeedyk, first place beginner showmanship, first place fall heifercalf, champion Jersey, reserve junior champion dairy female and reserve champion overall dairy female; Sara Bok, first place junior showmanship, first place winter calf, first place fall calf, champion Guernsey, reserve champion Guernsey, first place senior 2 year old cow Guernsey, champion junior dairy female, champion overall dairy female; Kortney Grinnell, first place spring yearling, reserve champion Jersey.
FCCLA
Riley Froelich, best FCCLA project.
Scarecrow contest
Buckeye Producers, first place; Fairview FCCLA, second place; Country Customs, third place.
Flower planter contest
Buckeye Producers, honorable mention; Farmer Agriculturalists, best recycled container; B-Square, most creative; and Best in the Northwest, best theme.
Decorated animal
Jude Kenning, first place Cloverbud division; Teagen Billing and Kiersten Vetter, first place junior division; and Teagen Billing, best of show.
FFA
Jake Russell, best FFA metal; Elizabeth Bok, best FFA woodworking; Carrie Zeedyk, best FFA crop; and Emily Miller, best SAE poster.
4-H Club booths
Merry Workers, best theme development; Black Swamp, most creative; Country Bunch, best promotion of 4-H and members; Mark Blue Ribbon, most unique; and Trailblazers, best overall.
Pallet contest
Defiance County Clever Clovers, first place; Trailblazers, second place; Whippoorwills, third place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.