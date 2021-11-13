NAPOLEON — Three more large business donations have been announced for the Henry County Agricultural Association’s proposed events arena at the county fairgrounds in Napoleon, according to the Henry County Chamber of Commerce here.
The organization has raised more than $1.4 million for the project, and hopes to construct a new arena that can be used for livestock shows during the fair and at events year-round.
