The Ohio Highway Patrol has released additional details on Friday's fatal traffic crash on u.S. 6 in Williams County involving three tractor trailers.
The crash occurred at 10:32 a.m. between Williams County roads 8 and 9 in Center Township, and claimed the life of one of the drivers, Tony Sandhal, 54, Osseo, Mich., while severely injuring a second driver, Timothy Morgan, 42, Walbridge. A third driver, Oliver-Ruiz Lerida, 45, Nuevo León, Mexico, was not injured.
According to the Highway Patrol's Defiance post, a tractor trailer driven by Morgan was eastbound on U.S. 6 and went left of center, sideswiping a westbound tractor trailer operated by Oliver-Ruiz Lerida. Morgan's vehicle then struck a tractor trailer driven by Sandhal head-on.
After the crash occurred, the vehicles operated by Morgan and Sandhal caught fire.
Sandhal suffered fatal injuries at the scene. Morgan was taken by air ambulance with serious injuries to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Bryan Fire Department, Edgerton Fire Department, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County Emergency Medical Services, Montpelier Fire Department, Florence Township Fire Department, Hicksville Fire Department, Williams County Coroner’s Office, John’s Towing and Repair Service, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The roadway was closed for approximately 10 hours and reopened Friday evening. The crash remained under investigation Friday night with no charges filed at that time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.