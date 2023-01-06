NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners discussed a team effort for food pantry distribution and received an update on the county government's workers compensation experience during their meeting Thursday.
Carolyn Badenhop of the county's SNAP (supplemental nutrition assistance program) was on hand to discuss the possibility of a more joint effort on food distribution to persons in need.
She noted "a lot of variety from one food pantry (in the county) to another," and told commissioners, "I feel that may be beneficial to the county to have like a food collaboration ... ."
Badenhop said she had wanted to do something like this in recent years, but the coronavirus pandemic had shut things down.
Commissioners seemed receptive to Badenhop's suggestion.
"It probably will be well received, but somebody is going to have to take the first step, coordinate things," said Commissioner Glenn Miller.
Later, Badenhop informed commissioners that she will be retiring, perhaps in February.
Also Thursday, commissioners received an update on their workers compensation experience from Kelly Lowry and Dustin Napier of Sedgwick, a claims administrator firm.
Lowry reported that while the county's payroll fell 3%, workers compensation premiums fell even more at 25%, "so that's a good trend." This dropped the county's premium from $114,000 to $86,000, according to Lowry.
"All that stuff tells me Kelly is that the Bureau was way priced out," responded Commissioner Glenn Miller, adding that "they've been taking employers to the cleaners for years."
Napier also showed the county government's workers compensation claims for the past several years with only six in 2022 and less than that in the preceding few years.
As for the new year, Lowry commented that "you're going to be looking great for 2023."
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• opened bids on the purchase of stone for the county highway department projects. Bids were received from Custar Stone, The Shelly Company and Heidelberg Materials. Although commissioners tabled the bids until Tuesday before deciding upon a contract, Henry County Engineer Tim Schumm noted that officials typically award contracts to all bidders to provide options for the different categories of stone available.
• approved a resolution making adjustments to the 2023 budget.
• passed a resolution approving annual reorganizational matters.
