PAULDING — Some big changes have been made again at the Paulding County Board of Elections here.
During a regular biennial reorganization vote last week, the four-member board that oversees the county's elections board office decided to bring in new leadership.
Lana Adams, a Republican, and Sarah Krouse, a Democrat, had filled the director and the deputy director's positions, respectively, following recent retirements and resignations. But after only a few months in those leadership positions, each has been replaced.
Adams remained on for now as a clerk — a position she had held for many years before briefly serving as director — while Krouse submitted her resignation Monday.
They were replaced by Republican Kathleen Wilson as director and Democrat Patricia Porter as deputy director. Both had worked as full-time clerks briefly before their recent appointments.
An attempt to contact Wilson for comment Tuesday was unsuccessful.
Some uncertainty remains for Adams and Krouse why they were replaced.
"I don't know why I was not reappointed," Krouse told The Crescent-News.
Last week's changes continue a recent pattern of turnover at Paulding County's board of elections.
In 2022, office director Brenda Crawford, a Democrat, resigned while Jan Comer, a Republican, had retired before that. Two full-time clerks also had stepped down last year.
Adams had worked in the board of elections as a part-time clerk prior to her appointment as deputy director in July when she replaced Comer. She was then promoted to director in October when Krouse became deputy director.
County boards of elections in Ohio are evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats. For example, when the director is a Democrat, the deputy director will be a Republican, or vice versa.
Each county's four-member governing board is composed of two Republicans and two Democrats.
In Paulding County, Sam Harmon and Dave Cline are the Republican board members while Mike Porter and Linda Weidenamer are the Democrats.
All voted for the above recent changes except, Porter who abstained.
Weidenhamer was re-elected chair of the board during last week's meeting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.