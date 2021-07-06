Moose donation
Photo courtesy of the DAF

The Moose Lodge Family Center 2094 recently gave $10,000 to The Defiance Area Foundation to support non-profit organizations in Defiance County. Pictured discussing the donation are Stacy McCartney, Moose Lodge Family Center Administrator, and Ken Boroff, Trustee and Development Committee Chairman of The Defiance Area Foundation.

