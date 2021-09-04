Moose donation to fest for all
Photo courtesy of Defiance Area Foundation

The Defiance Moose Lodge 2094 recently awarded a grant of $1,000 for the St. John Catholic Church Fest-For-All. This event will be held on October 24 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the K of C Hall. Pictured discussing the award are, left, David Jimenez, Chairman of the Fest-For-All, and Moose Representative, Sky Schooley.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments