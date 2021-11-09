Moose gives to DASH

The Moose Lodge Family Center 2094 made a recent grant of $2,000 to DASH to be used for the DASH for a Difference 5K. Discussing the grant are, on left, Stacy McCartney, Moose Lodge administrator and Megan Wright, DASH director.

 Photo courtesy of Defiance Area Foundation

