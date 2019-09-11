Moose donation to Tinora class of 1969

Defiance Moose Family Center 2094 recently made a grant of $1,000 to the Tinora Class of '69 as a sponsor of Remembering our Fallen Heroes. Accepting the donation from Bill Hesselschwardt, Moose lodge administrator, is Pam Schaufele, co-chair of Tinora Class of 1969.

 Photo courtesy of Defiance Area Foundation

