Moose donation to Conquer Childhood Cancer Now

Conquer Childhood Cancer Now received a grant of $4,500 as a sponsor of Mooseberry Jam. The grant was awarded by Defiance Moose Family Center 2094. Pictured receiving the grant is Brenda Arps from Bill Hesselschwardt, Moose Lodge administrator.

 Photo courtesy of Defiance Area Foundation

