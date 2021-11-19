The Moose Lodge Family Center 2094 recently donated $1,000 to Black Swamp Area Boy Scouts to support Camp Lakota and Friends of Scouting. Pictured from left are: Stacy McCartney, Moose Lodge administrator; Marc Kogan, Boy Scouts executive; and Erika Dutcher, senior district executive for the Boy Scouts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.