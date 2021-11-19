Moose donation to BSA

The Moose Lodge Family Center 2094 recently donated $1,000 to Black Swamp Area Boy Scouts to support Camp Lakota and Friends of Scouting. Pictured from left are: Stacy McCartney, Moose Lodge administrator; Marc Kogan, Boy Scouts executive; and Erika Dutcher, senior district executive for the Boy Scouts.

 Photo courtesy of Chris Yoder, DAF

