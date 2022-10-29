Montpelier Elementary gained the first place trophy in the Williams County Quiz Bowl Tournament on Tuesday. The winning team is pictured here with its trophies. Front row, from left: Nolan Gibbs, Jayce Feeney and Lilly Owen. Back row, from left: Nash Miller, Klayton Maugherman, Tyce Fleurkens and Coach Barb Turner.
Bryan Elementary took the second place in the Williams County Quiz Bowl Tournament on Tuesday. Pictured here are the runners-up. Front row, from left: Zachary Hess and Luke Spitnale. Bback row from left: Aubrey Kunsman, Nathan Root, Max Neff and Keaton Myers.
Photos courtesy of Stacey Parrish
BRYAN — Montpelier won the Williams County Elementary Quiz Bowl, for students in fifth and sixth grades, Tuesday at Bryan Elementary School.
The quiz bowl is a double-elimination tournament in which nine teams from Williams County schools competed. Teams included students from Bryan, Edon Northwest, Edgerton, Millcreek-West Unity, Montpelier, North Central, Stryker, St. Mary and St. Patrick.
After seven rounds, the winning Montpelier team correctly answered for the last point in a tie-breaking set of questions. Montpelier was undefeated throughout the competition and won with a final score of 12-11. Bryan was runner-up.
Montpelier last won this event during the 1997-98 school year.
The event was coordinated by Stacey Parrish, education consultant, from the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC). Moderators for the event were Kallie Gensler, Ashley Ensign, Jane Myers and Dorothy Lambert, all from the NwOESC.
