FORT WAYNE — A Williams County teen injured in a one-vehicle crash near Montpelier this week has died here.
Kelly Schaffter, 17, Montpelier, passed away Thursday afternoon at Fort Wayne's Parkview Hospital, according to the Highway Patrol's Defiance post.
Schaffter was the driver of a westbound vehicle that went out of control Tuesday afternoon on Williams County Road M, just west of County Road 10, and struck a cornfield, overturning several times. Patrol troopers believe the teen was not wearing a safety belt.
She was initially taken to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Montpelier, before being transferred by air ambulance to Parkview Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.