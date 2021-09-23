FORT WAYNE — A Williams County teen injured in a one-vehicle crash near Montpelier this week has died here.

Kelly Schaffter, 17, Montpelier, passed away Thursday afternoon at Fort Wayne's Parkview Hospital, according to the Highway Patrol's Defiance post.

Schaffter was the driver of a westbound vehicle that went out of control Tuesday afternoon on Williams County Road M, just west of County Road 10, and struck a cornfield, overturning several times. Patrol troopers believe the teen was not wearing a safety belt.

She was initially taken to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Montpelier, before being transferred by air ambulance to Parkview Hospital.

