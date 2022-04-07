PIONEER — A Montpelier man was killed in a two-vehicle crash just west of here Thursday afternoon.
Howard Russell, 80, Montpelier — the driver of one of the vehicles — was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Williams County roads 13 and R around 1:30 p.m., about one mile from Pioneer.
According to the Ohio Highway Patrol's Defiance post, Russell was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse northbound on Road 13 when he failed to yield at the stop sign at Road R, and was struck by a 2008 Jeep driven by Sherrie Peterson, 64, Pioneer.
She sustained minor injuries and was transported to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan.
Alcohol and/or drug use was not suspected as a factor in the crash, according to the Patrol.
A press issued by Lt. Rustun Shack, commander of the Patrol's Defiance post, stated that Russell reportedly was wearing a safety belt.
The Patrol was assisted by the Williams County Sheriff's Office, Williams County EMS, Bridgewater Township Fire and the Williams County Coroner's Office.
