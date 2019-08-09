McCLURE — A Montpelier man was killed here Friday morning following a motorcycle crash.
Shane Hall, 34, died at the scene of the crash at about 5:20 a.m. on Damascus Township Road O4.
According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Hall was operating a motorcycle eastbound on Township Road O4, when he failed to negotiate a curve. The road curves around Hockman Cemetery on the north side of McClure.
The motorcycle went off the right side of the road and struck an embankment. The motorcycle and Hall then struck several cemetery headstones before coming to rest within the cemetery.
The crash investigation is ongoing by the sheriff's office.
Assisting deputies at the scene were McClure/Damascus Township Fire and Rescue, the Henry County Coroner's Office and KK Collision.
