RIDGEVILLE CORNERS — A Montpelier man died following a two-vehicle crash near here Tuesday evening involving a three-wheeled motorcycle and a minivan.
William Stahler, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Ohio 34 and Henry County Road 24, about four miles northwest of Ridgeville Corners.
The Henry County Sheriff's Office, which handled the investigation, was informed of the crash at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday.
Responding deputies learned that Stahler was riding a three-wheeled motorcycle eastbound on Ohio 34, when a southbound Dodge Journey minivan on Road 24 driven by Robert Hawk, 30, Archbold, proceeded into the intersection. Henry County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Daman said the van did not run the stop sign, but entered the crossroads without seeing the oncoming trike.
The three-wheeled motorcycle ran head-on into the passenger door of the minivan, coming to rest next to the vehicle mostly intact, but turned onto its left side.
Units from Archbold and Ridgeville Township Fire and EMS were dispatched and attended to Stahler who was thrown from his vehicle.
A Mercy Health air ambulance had landed in a bean field on the southeast corner of the intersection to take Stahler to a regional medical facility, but he was declared dead at the scene after rescue personnel had tried for some time to save him.
Hawk was not injured, according to Daman.
His minivan's passenger door window was broken out and its airbag deployed while the vehicle also sustained a cracked windshield.
The crash closed traffic through the intersection as first responders processed the scene. A number of vehicles were backed up from various directions.
