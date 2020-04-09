WAUSEON — Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for March, with March 2019 in parenthesis.

New cases filed in the legal department include: domestic, 19 (20); civil, 20 (11); criminal, 13 (9); miscellaneous, 3 (5); judgment liens, 112 (34); and appeals, 2 (0), with a total of fees collected being $19,258.52 ($21,430.58).

The title department issued a total of 1,287 titles (1,752); new cars, 88 (134); used cars, 697 (920); new trucks, 57 (80); used trucks, 275 (387); vans, 5 (18); motorcycles, 38 (38); manufactured homes, 7 (17); trailers, 12 (28); travel trailers, 11 (23); motor homes, 23 (17); buses, 0 (2); off-road vehicles, 60 (69); watercraft, 6 (14); outboard motors, 4 (5); other, 4 (0), with a total of fees collected being $586,286.58 ($596,368.42).

