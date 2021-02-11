• Defiance County
Monthly meetings:
The Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District's board of supervisors have set the regular monthly meetings for the third Tuesday of each month at 7:30 a.m. The meetings are held at the Evergreen Lane Office Complex, 06879 Evansport Road, unless otherwise noted. For more information, call 419-782-1794.
