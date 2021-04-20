BRYAN — A Monday morning accident happened near here, in Williams County’s Pulaski Township involving two vehicles, resulted in injuries to at least three individuals.
According to information from the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Patrol, at approximately 10:01 a.m., Monday, a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by Philip Toward, 38, Stryker, was struck by a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by an unidentified individual.
Toward was traveling northeast on U.S. 127 when the driver of the other vehicle, traveling southwest on U.S. 127, lost control of the vehicle and crossed the center line, striking Toward’s vehicle 0.4 miles west of milepost marker 6. After impact, both vehicles traveled off the north side of the roadway. Toward’s vehicle then struck a church sign before coming to rest.
Williams County EMS responded to the scene, treating two passengers in the Grand Prix. Brittany Kendall, 21, Bryan, was treated for suspected minor injury at the scene and released. Another passenger, Theodore Bruce McDaniel, 40, Bryan, was transported to Community Hospital and Medical Center Emergency Room, Bryan, for suspected serious injury. The driver’s injuries are unknown.
Additionally, Toward was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospital and Medical Center, Bryan, for suspected minor injury.
Both of the vehicles suffered disabling damage. This crash remains under investigation.
