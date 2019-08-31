ARCHBOLD — From monarchs, bees and birds to composting, water quality, wildlife and wetlands, Monarchs and More Family Fun Day is a fun, free event to be held Sept. 8 at Sauder Village. Sauder Village has partnered with the Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District to present this hands-on opportunity for families to learn about conservation in a fun environment.
From noon-4 p.m., guests are invited to enjoy the many educational displays and hands-on activities taking place near Little Lake Erie at Sauder Village. Some of the free activities include a live hive demonstration shared by Roger and Judy Myers and macro invertebrates presented by The Quarry Farm Preserve and Conservation Farm. There will be a monarch butterfly tagging program presented by the Toledo Zoo, face painting, fly tying, and a nature-themed story time featuring Deb Swingholm’s book “April’s Rain.”
Nature’s Nursery Center for Wildlife Rehabilitation will have a large raptor, barn owl and other animals for guests to meet and there will be animal pelts on display. Guests can watch maple syrup-making demonstrations and learn about rain gardens at a program presented by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service. Throughout the afternoon guests can take a free trolley ride for a wetlands tour and to see all of the conservation practices installed by the Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD). Other presenters participating in this special event include Ohio Division of Wildlife, Ohio Division of Forestry, Fulton County Pheasants Forever, and Fulton County Farm Bureau. There will be free trolley rides to transport guests from the picnic area out to the activities near Little Lake Erie.
“We are pleased to be partnering with Sauder Village to present the Monarchs and More Family Fun Day,” shared Amanda Podach, Fulton SWCD. “We look forward to having families from throughout the region join us to learn about composting, rain gardens, water quality and soils, wildlife, wetlands and so much more.”
In addition to the nature and conservation themed-activities taking place near Little Lake Erie, from noon-4 p.m. guests are invited to also experience the unforgettable sights, sounds and memories from the past at Sauder Village. Throughout the village guests can experience life in Ohio through activities and stories shared in the community shops, Native American area, Pioneer Settlement and the 1928 Grime Homestead. Guests also will want to visit some of the new areas at the 1920s Main Street including the car dealership and gas station, District 16 School, doctor’s office, barbershop and more.
The Monarchs and More Family Fun Day is a free event with no charge for the activities near Little Lake Erie and no admission fee to visit the village. This free opportunity is made possible thanks to the following underwriters: Fulton County Processing, Haas Door and CIG Financial Services.
Historic Sauder Village will be open Sept. 8 from noon-4 p.m. with free admission for all guests. The free Monarchs and More activities near Little Lake Erie are scheduled from noon-4 p.m. as well.
Sauder Village is located at 22611 Ohio 2 in Archbold. This fall, the village is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and each Sunday afternoon from noon-4 p.m. The village is closed on Mondays, except holidays. Regular admission is $18 for adults and $12 for students ages 6-16. Children 5 and under are always free with family and Sauder Village members receive free admission to the village for an entire year.
Senior, military and AAA discounts are also available. Again this year, children 16 and under are free every Sunday this season and admission is only $11 on Sunday.
For more information, call 800-590-9755, visit www.saudervillage.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.