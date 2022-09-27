ARCHBOLD — From monarchs, bees and birds to composting, water quality, wildlife and wetlands, the Monarchs and More Family Fun Day is a free event to be held on Sunday at Little Lake Erie at Sauder Village here.
Sauder Village has partnered with the Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District to present this hands-on opportunity for families to learn about conservation in an outdoor environment. From 1-4 p.m. guests are invited to participate in educational presentations and hands-on activities near Little Lake Erie at Sauder Village.
Some of the free activities include beekeeping demonstrations shared by Roger and Judy Myers and macro invertebrates presented by The Quarry Farm. There will be a Monarch butterfly tagging program and programs about bison, wild bees and composting. Children can participate in a nature-themed story time featuring Deb Swingholm’s book April’s Rain and can also learn about wildlife and see animal pelts.
Guests can watch maple syrup making demonstrations and learn about water quality and soils, rain gardens, habitat preservation and the role of worms in the ecosystem. Throughout the afternoon guests can take a free trolley ride for a wetlands tour and see the conservation practices installed by the Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD).
Other presenters participating in this event include the Ohio Division of Wildlife, Ohio Division of Forestry, Fulton County Pheasants Forever, Fulton County Farm Bureau, Defiance County Soil and Water, OSU Extension, The Nature Conservancy, Sara’ss Garden, Imagination Station and Sauder Village.
“We are pleased to be partnering with Sauder Village to present the Monarchs and More Family Fun Day,” shared Amanda Podach, Fulton SWCD. “We look forward to having families from throughout the region join us to learn about composting, rain gardens, water quality and soils, wildlife, wetlands and so much more.”
“We look forward to welcoming hundreds of families to Sauder Village on Sunday for the Monarchs and More Family Fun Day,” stated Jeanette Smith, director of sales and marketing at Sauder Village. “We appreciate the many partner organizations and sponsors who have helped to make this free family event possible. This is an amazing opportunity for guests of all ages to learn something new while having a lot of fun and all for free.”
There will also be a food truck available thanks to the State Bank with proceeds to support Adriel Foster Care and Sara’s Garden.
