COLUMBUS — Eastern monarch butterflies are now flying through Ohio on their way from summer breeding areas to overwintering sites in Mexico, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.
COLUMBUS — Eastern monarch butterflies are now flying through Ohio on their way from summer breeding areas to overwintering sites in Mexico, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.
Monarchs may travel 50-100 miles per day, making this one of the most impressive migrations in the animal kingdom. The journey may take them thousands of miles before they reach their destination.
Migrating monarchs rely on adequate food resources along their journey. Native flowers provide monarchs with the fuel needed to reach overwintering areas. Look for monarchs in the coming weeks in forests, fields, gardens and waterways as they migrate through Ohio. Migrants may travel individually or in groups.
Monarch butterflies are in decline across their range, as are many other pollinating insects, due primarily to the loss of prairie and grassland habitat, according to ODNR. One of the best ways to help declining butterflies and other pollinating insects is by conserving tracts of unmown grasslands, ODNR noted. The Division of Wildlife manages habitat on many of Ohio’s state wildlife areas to provide these grasslands that provide nectar-producing plants.
Milkweed is the sole host plant for monarchs and is beneficial at every stage of the insect’s life cycle, according to ODNR. Early fall is a good time to gather milkweed pods from the landscape and plant the seeds to add habitat for monarchs. The Monarch Joint Venture, an organization dedicated to conserving monarchs, provides guidelines for collecting and planting milkweed pods.
Planting pollinator gardens is another way to help wildlife, ODNR noted. The free “Backyards for Butterflies” or “Milkweeds and Monarchs” publications can be used to choose what to plant. Publications such as these and the free field guide series are made possible in part by funds generated through donations as well as license and permit sales.
Pollinators play an integral role in the food web, and their work is essential in maintaining a healthy, adequate food supply in Ohio and beyond, according to ODNR. Native pollinators include bees, wasps, butterflies, moths, beetles, and birds. The Buckeye State has more than 140 species of butterflies that are found in a variety of habitats from urban backyards to upland forests and lush wetlands.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.