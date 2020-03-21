BRYAN — Williams County has a new sheriff, but he will serve only temporarily.
Former county sheriff’s deputy Gary Mohre — police chief of Blakeslee for 30 years — was appointed early this week by Williams County commissioners to replace Steve Towns, who stepped down as required per an agreement with the state attorney general’s office. Mohre will serve until a three-candidate Republican primary is decided this year.
“We’re pleased, first, that he would accept the short appointment to fill until the primary,” said Commissioner Brian Davis. “Mr. Mohre is well respected in the county and liked by many, if not all.”
Mohre, a deputy with the sheriff’s office from 1979-90, said there was no understanding as to how long he would have to serve in the position. He said in agreeing to take the job he is just “trying to help them out.”
He has stepped down as Blakeslee police chief, but he may return, depending upon what happens, Mohre indicated. That position has been filled, he said.
Towns, who had been convicted of a misdemeanor offense last year concerning the improper release of records, still wanted to seek re-election this year, but Williams County’s board of elections ruled that he didn’t qualify because of the conviction. While Towns’ appeal of that decision was pending with the Ohio Supreme Court, a second investigation uncovered potential new wrongdoing, prompting his agreement to step down on March 17 in lieu of prosecution.
Williams County commissioners appointed Mohre as Towns’ temporary replacement because the Republican Party Central Committee’s original plan couldn’t be carried out.
Because Towns is a Republican, committee members had the right to name Towns’ replacement for the remainder of this year. (Towns’ term was set to expire at year’s end). And the GOP’s intention was to appoint the winner of the party’s primary on Tuesday, according to Davis.
However, the decision by Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration to postpone the election changed that plan.
The postponement means the Republican candidates for sheriff — Shaun Faulk, Tim Livengood and Tom Kochert — must continue their campaigns. The election has been scheduled for June 2, but that could change as the Ohio General Assembly will take up the matter next week.
The winner of the GOP primary will go on to the November election where he will face Independent Jennifer King. She met Monday’s filing deadline for Independents.
Democrats have no candidate, while write-ins have until Aug. 24 to make the November ballot.
Commissioners have the responsibility to name a sheriff following a vacancy during the first five days, according to Davis, “because you have to have a sheriff. Thereafter, the party of the sheriff has up to 45 days to name a replacement, he indicated.
Davis said it’s the central committee’s intention to appoint the winner of the GOP primary. He will then face King and, perhaps, a write-in in November.
Mohre had served as a Williams County sheriff’s deputy from 1979-90, reaching the rank of sergeant, according to Davis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.