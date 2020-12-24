With COVID-19 cases rising daily in Defiance County, assistance has arrived in the form of vaccines, delivered to staff at Mercy Defiance Clinic/Hospital.
According to Erica Blake, public relations/communications director at Mercy Health-Great Lakes Group, a shipment of 200 Moderna vaccines arrived on Tuesday to be administered on Wednesday to staff.
“We’re begun the vaccination of associates,” said Blake. “We’re happy to be on the forefront of fighting this virus.”
Jeff Owens, director of ancillary services, noted on Wednesday afternoon that 50 vaccines were administered by the end of the day. It was a CDC-tiered process to determine who went first. “It’s been a smooth process so far,” he said. “It’s going very well.”
Initially the shots are for those in the emergency room and progressive care at Mercy. “It’s for the staff on the front lines taking care of COVID patients,” he stated.
Next in line will be other staff members on the Mercy campus.
Dr. Gary Okuley shared that the Moderna vaccine doesn’t have to be refrigerated. “It is found to be safe and effective, with minimal side effects.”
He added that the Moderna vaccine is a two-shot series. The next shot will take place in 28 days for those who participated on Wednesday. It has been shown to be 94% effective.
Among staff members who received the vaccine was Chris Gilgenbach. “It went very well,” she said, “no side effects. I work in the ER and the hospital and care for my 84-year-old grandmother. I want to keep everyone safe.”
Holly Ferris, a physician’s assistant, was “very excited to get the process started.”
Dan Barbee, president of Mercy Health World Market, who sat in on a Zoom meeting with The Crescent-News on Wednesday called this a “huge undertaking.”
The Defiance County General Health District is reporting an increase of 21 lab-confirmed cases, 10 probable cases, two cases hospitalized (one previously reported case is now hospitalized), and 20 cases recovered from Tuesday at 1 p.m. to Wednesday at 1 p.m.
A total of sixty-eight deaths have been reported in the health district as of Wednesday afternoon.
The health department reported that there are currently 932 active cases in Defiance County.
