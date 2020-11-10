Mock oil spill

The students in Mrs. Horstman’s fifth-grade reading class at Oakwood Elementary read a story called “Oil Spill in Alaska.” They experienced a tanker oil spill. A polar bear was endangered by the oil. The students had to think fast and help the bear get cleaned up. They used Dawn dish soap and paper towels to wipe off the bear. Participating were, from left: Gracie Manson, Ashley Smith, Tristen Vorlicky and Avery Akers.
