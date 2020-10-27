The third-grade students of Shirley Hohenbrink and Rachel Windhorst recently held a 2020 mock election. The students used the electoral votes from each state to determine the winning candidate. Donald Trump was named president-elect with 388 electoral votes, and Joe Biden had 153 electoral votes (270 to win). Superintendent Bob Morton and principal Jane Myers attended the mock election. They recited the oath of office to president-elect Donald Trump. The students really enjoyed learning how a new president is elected. Pictured are, from left: Alia Floss (Mike Pence), Vivian Zipfel (Donald Trump), Morton, Jacob Doroshewitz (Joe Biden) and Elias Sprow (Kamala Harris).
