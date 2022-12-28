More than 2 1/2 years ago, Defiance city officials were moving forward on closing an untidy mobile home park off North Clinton Street.
Then the coronovarius situation hit, and the focus changed, giving the park — known for its rough appearance and potholed streets — something of a reprieve. Since, the city has been monitoring the park's condition, but there are no plans to force its closure like there were in 2020.
The basis for the city's action back then was two-fold: a failing sewer collection system had put raw sewage into the environment and the park's owners (Defiance Partners, LLC, who are from another state) had not paid their water bills to the city.
Meanwhile, the Defiance County Health Department had issued a "public nuisance" declaration due to the environmental issues, but since then the sewage problem has been repaired, according to Defiance City Law Director Sean O'Donnell. And though told The Crescent-News that the owners have not met their obligation to submit a stormwater pollution prevention plan to the city, municipal officials aren't pushing this requirement too far.
Not only the sewage problem was fixed, but the owners paid their $41,000 utility obligation — in two payments — and have stayed current since then.
"If they're current on their utilities and that sort of thing, I'm not sure what your grounds are for shutting it down," said Mayor Mike McMann, noting that "the biggest" issue before was the wastewater problem.
"I believe if they had another sewer issue we would, along with the health department, be re-motivated to do something," he said. "By the same token we've met with those people who live there — you look in their eyes and you just can't throw them out because I don't know where they would go."
In March 2020, the city had presented that as a possibility to the 100 or so residents during a public meeting. Many of them were understanding while Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission officials had attended the meeting to help advise residents.
While the park's condition is commanding the city's attention a it did in early 2020, McCann said "we are keeping an eye on it," but the status quo will hold unless another big problem surfaces.
"I do not see this situation getting better with time," said O'Donnell. "Something might burst or fail. I'm very concerned bad things will happen out there and there may be less remedies for residents ... ."
He said approximately 29 families live in the park which has about 70 lots. Many of those are vacant while about a dozen mobile homes are empty, according to McCann.
"The condition has not changed a whole lot," he said. "It does appear that some (residents) are making an effort to keep their lots mowed and cleaned up. The streets are still very poor. ... The vacant lots are not our concern, but with the vacant trailers there's always a concern — kids could get in there someone could get hurt, fire."
O'Donnell said with the sewage and utility bill situation remedied the park's condition is "not the most pressing matter" for the city.
"They stopped spill, but we'd like to see more measures," he added.
