MLK breakfast

The eighth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day pancake breakfast Monday morning at the GlennPark Clubhouse. The breakfast was sponsored by Citizens in Action, a volunteer organization founded in 2009 that contributes to programs and partnerships throughout the community. All proceeds from the event support the Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Scholarship. Among those participating in the breakfast were, from left: Deacon Lorenzo Willis, Patty VanDemark, Kathy Walton, Peggy Brown, Rev. Jim Brehler and Laurel Brehler.

 Kevin Eis/C-N Photo

