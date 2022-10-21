Latin Grammy musician Mister G performs at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., in a family-friendly event at 7 p.m. Friday.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the event which is free. Donations will be welcomed.
Ben Gundersheimer is a Latin GRAMMY Award-winning artist, author, activist and educator. Hailed as “a bilingual rock star” by The Washington Post, he was originally dubbed Mister G by his young students while pursuing a master of education degree.
His dynamic, interactive bilingual performances aim to dissolve borders and foster cross-cultural connections.
A graduate of Amherst College and the recipient of the first songwriting scholarship awarded by the Berklee College of Music, Ben created a curriculum that incorporates songwriting as a learning tool for his masters of education thesis.
Inspired by his fourth-grade students, he began writing the songs that would comprise his debut family album while working as a classroom teacher.
More than a decade later, Mister G has released 12 albums of original, multicultural music andreceived numerous accolades including a Latin GRAMMY Award and five Parents’ Choice Gold awards. He tours internationally headlining performing arts centers, festivals and theaters, performing in both English and Spanish.
The Stroede Center family event is sponsored by the Defiance Community Cultural Council which is supported by the Ohio Arts Council.
