Mission Cupboard:

Sherwood Baptist Church, 210 W. Elm St., Sherwood, will reopeon its Mission Cupboard on Saturdays in July, starting Saturday, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Masks are required, and bathrooms in the facility will not be open. Items include: clothing, including men's from small to XL; ladies from small to 2X; and girls from 6 months-16. Other items include junior shoes, shoes, coats, dishes, toys and books. For more information, call 419-899-2248.

