• Defiance County

Mission cupboard:

Sherwood Baptist Church, 210 W. Elm St., is hosting its last mission cupboard of 2019 Friday from noon- 4 p.m. Items available include: boys clothes, 24 month-16; girls clothes, 0-3 monith-16; women's clothes, small- 2X and pants 3-26; men's clothes, small- 2X and pants 28-40; books, miscellaneous housewares, shoes, bedding, highchair and toys for Christmas. For more information, call 419-899-2248.

Load comments