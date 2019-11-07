• Defiance County
Mission cupboard:
Sherwood Baptist Church, 210 W. Elm St., is hosting its last mission cupboard of 2019 Friday from noon- 4 p.m. Items available include: boys clothes, 24 month-16; girls clothes, 0-3 monith-16; women's clothes, small- 2X and pants 3-26; men's clothes, small- 2X and pants 28-40; books, miscellaneous housewares, shoes, bedding, highchair and toys for Christmas. For more information, call 419-899-2248.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.