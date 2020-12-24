WAUSEON — A Wauseon family who had been searching for their missing pair of Siberian Huskies now at least has some answers. The dogs reportedly went missing from the family’s garage north of Wauseon on Nov. 24. The family has since learned that the dogs were killed by a Fulton County farmer.
On Dec. 15, the dogs were exhumed for cremation.
Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman reported that his office recently received many inquiries regarding the incident where the dogs were “shot, killed and ultimately buried by a local farmer.”
An investigation was conducted, which included statements from two eye-witnesses, established that the Huskies were reportedly shot and killed while they were actively attacking a calf on the farmer’s property.
According to the statements provided, noted Haselman, one Husky was biting the calf’s neck, while the other was attempting to grab the calf’s back legs. “The farmer then buried the Huskies, but did not undertake any efforts to notify the owners,” said Haselman in a press release.
No charges have been filed in this case. Haselman relayed that Ohio Revised Code Section 955.28(A) states that “a dog that chases, threatens, harasses, injures or kills livestock, poultry, other domestic animal, or other animal, that is the property of another person, except a cat or another dog, can be killed at the time of that chasing, threatening, harassment, approaching, attempt, killing, or injury. If, in attempting to kill such a dog, a person wounds it, the person is not liable to prosecution under the penal laws that punish cruelty to animals.”
“While it might be kind or neighborly for the person who killed dogs under circumstances such as these to try and advise the dogs’ owners of the fact that the dogs had been killed,” noted Haselman, “nothing in the criminal law requires that the dogs’ owners be notified about their deaths.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.