An area veteran who died during the Korean War, but whose found was not found for many years will be put to rest Friday in Putnam County.
The remains of Cpl. Clark Worline will be buried at noon at Fairview Cemetery near Dupont in Perry Township. On Tuesday, they were to be returned to Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home near Fort Jennings which is handling arrangements for the burial.
Visitation is scheduled from 4-7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home, located at 16085 Ohio 634 (just north of U.S. 224) in Putnam County's Jackson Township.
Worline was born on May 19, 1930, according to his obituary posted by the funeral home. His date of death is recorded as Dec. 31, 1953.
While it is known that Worline was a member of the 2nd Mortar Battalion with the U.S. 8th Army during the Korean War and that he was posted missing on Nov. 26, 1950 following a battle in what is now North Korea, his body was not recovered. He was declared dead by the U.S. military on Dec. 31, 1953.
But the circumstances of his death and where he died are uncertain, and his capture and internment in a North Korean prisoner of war camp is considered a possibility. He was not reported as a prisoner at the camp where two other Americans from his unit were held, but speculation exists that he may have died there.
His remains were transferred to the United States as a result of Operation GLORY, a recent exchange effort between combatant countries involved in the Korean War.
According to VFW, Department of Ohio, Worline's remains were recovered on Sept. 9.
Friday's funeral will include VFW honor guards from throughout northwest Ohio, according to Greg Adkins, quartermaster for VFW Post 3360 in Defiance. He said five members of the Post 3360 Honor Guard will be on hand.
"It's kind of nice they finally identified him and at least bring some of him home to rest in peace," said Adkins, adding that "it's an honor" for guard members to participate.
He figured that, perhaps, 100 VFW honor guard members from throughout VFW districts 1 and 2 will participate in the funeral. The U.S. Army will handle detail at the cemetery.
The route Tuesday for the return of Worline's remains — including a stretch through on U.S. 224 in Putnam County — had been publicized ahead of his arrival. Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Roy Klopfenstein of Haviland, who represents Putnam County in Columbus, had encouraged residents to turn out.
"I thank him for making the ultimate sacrifice for our nation," Klopfenstein stated. "May we always remember and honor his service."
According to the American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC), Worline's name is listed on the "Courts of the Missing" at the Honolulu Memorial in Hawaii. This includes 18,095 U.S. names from the Pacific during World War II, 8,210 names from the Korean War and 2,504 from the Vietnam War.
The ABMC noted that Worline had received several medals, including the Purple Heart.
