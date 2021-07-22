PAULDING — Authorities here say they have located a missing person.
Clay Dockery, 21, who was reported missing Tuesday morning, was located around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in Fremont, according to Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers.
Oak Harbor police also found the stolen 2007 Honda Pilot he was believed to have been driving.
Dockey was found uninjured while an investigation continues. Charges may be presented to a county grand jury, according to Landers.
He extended his office's appreciation "to all neighboring agencies assisting in this case resulting in Dockery's safe return."
