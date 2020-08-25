PANDORA — A 1-year-old boy reported missing Tuesday morning was located unharmed a short time later by law enforcement.
According to Capt. Brad Brubaker of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, at 10:02 a.m., the 911 center received a call from Ella Lehman, 01712 Putnam County Road P-1, that she couldn't find her 1-year-old son. They were reportedly playing outside and the boy went missing. The house is surrounded by a cornfield and there is also a pond on the property.
Law enforcement and fire department units were dispatched to the address. Since the address is near the Hancock County line, dispatchers also contacted the Hancock County Sheriff's Office to see if there were any officers nearby. Hancock County supplied a K-9 unit to the scene.
Also assisting was a drone unit, as well as LifeFlight to assist with searching from the air.
The first units were on the scene at 10:10 a.m. The K-9 unit began a search at the rear of the residence into the cornfield at 10:39 a.m. and located the boy there.
The child was reunited with his family and checked out by the Putnam County EMS.
Assisting at the scene were police departments of Pandora, Columbus Grove and Leipsic, as well as Pandora Fire Department.
