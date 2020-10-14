LIBERTY CENTER — The body of an adult male was found Tuesday afternoon south of here.
John Roberts, 51, Grand Rapids, was found deceased in the North Turkeyfoot Wildlife Area along Henry County Road 424, west of County Road 6C.
According to Henry County Sheriff Michael Bodenbender, officers initially received a call at 9:36 a.m. from someone claiming a friend was in that North Turkeyfoot vicinity and had been suicidal. Deputies arrived and reportedly located Roberts’ pickup truck in the area.
A search of the heavily wooded area was conducted throughout the day, with assistance from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
At 4:36 p.m., the body of Roberts was located, along with a handgun, in heavy brush.
Assisting in recovery with a squad and utility vehicle was the Liberty Center Fire Department.
The body was taken to the Henry County morgue. Coroner Dr. Melinda Fritz also was contacted.
