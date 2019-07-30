VAUGHNSVILLE — An elderly male who was reported missing late Friday evening has since been found.

The Putnam County man, who reportedly has dementia, was reported missing at 11:23 p.m. Friday from the 100 block of Elm Street in Vaughnsville. He had been seen walking on Ohio 12 near his residence.

Personnel from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Columbus Grove Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Kalida Fire Department and Columbus Grove EMS assisted in the search.

The man eventually was located uninjured at 1:51 a.m. Saturday in a pasture on the east side of Vaughnsville. He was transported back to his home.

