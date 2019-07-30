VAUGHNSVILLE — An elderly male who was reported missing late Friday evening has since been found.
The Putnam County man, who reportedly has dementia, was reported missing at 11:23 p.m. Friday from the 100 block of Elm Street in Vaughnsville. He had been seen walking on Ohio 12 near his residence.
Personnel from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Columbus Grove Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Kalida Fire Department and Columbus Grove EMS assisted in the search.
The man eventually was located uninjured at 1:51 a.m. Saturday in a pasture on the east side of Vaughnsville. He was transported back to his home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.