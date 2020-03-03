• Henry County
Missing child found:
On Sunday, the Napoleon Police Department reported a missing juvenile from the city. Officers followed up on multiple leads and checked with friends and family members for possible locations of the juvenile. The child, whose name and age were not released to the public, was located with assistance from the Defiance County Sheriff's Office and returned to her family.
